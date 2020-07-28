Discussion
Alex Furman
Maker
Hey PH (and #roamcult)! Big fan of RoamResearch here. Definitely check it out if you haven't yet! 📝 One thing I was surprised to learn is that Roam doesn't support custom domains. For me, it's important that my public notes are hosted at mydomain.com instead of roamresearch.com/#/app/UglyURL. So, I got to work and built Roameo to give me that missing functionality! Roameo lets you: - Put your public RoamResearch at a custom domain ✅ - Add Google Analytics to your Roam ✅ - Add custom social metatags for better SEO ✅ Thanks to Roameo, my public notes are accessible at https://research.screentim.es/ — instead of being stuck at https://roamresearch.com/#/app/n.... Enjoy and feel free to ask questions! 😎
