Roam Cities catalogs self-guided, exploratory walking routes contributed by the community. Roam Creator allows the creation and sharing of these walks, with the public on Cities or privately with visiting friends or family. 50+ supported cities in public beta.
David DavidovicMaker@davidovic
Hello ProductHunt! Imagine you're traveling to a new city and need some suggestions from someone who lives there. What's worth visiting? What to avoid? In response to those questions, a list of 20 great places is useful. But figuring out which of these to visit in a day or two and planning all of that can be exhausting. Additionally, it's easy to miss the hidden neighborhood gems nearby when you're just relying on the fastest route on your mobile maps app. City walks do away with these problems. Instead of a list of places, why not recommend a whole day plan? Whether you are an art aficionado, a lover of good coffee or are amazed by architecture, you have your own ideas of what a good, worth-your-time stroll through a neighborhood is. Roam Creator is an app that I made in order to help capture those ideas. It allows the creation and sharing of thematic city walking tours, with annotations (tips, tags, etc.) and customizable paths to better capture the neighborhood spirit. It's also useful as a way for someone to plan and save walking itineraries for their own travel plans, and view them later on the go. Based on feedback from early creators, I also built Roam Cities, where routes made in Roam Creator can be published for everyone to see and browse, creating a wiki-like database of great walking experiences across the globe. I invite you to think of a walk in your city (if not supported, leave a comment and I'll happily add it!) and create it―I promise it'll be fun :) Eager to hear what you think!
