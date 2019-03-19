Commutes Suck. Trips Rock.
Welcome to Roadtrip! A music listening app that invites you and your friends to jam out together. Play DJ or sit back and let someone else DJ your next commute, workout, or even just a few spare minutes!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Matt MazzeoMaker@mazzeo
Hey team! Quick backstory: Brian and I have been building products together on the weekends for years just for fun. We both loved Turntable and that feeling of jamming out together and felt like it was time to bring back some of those old feels with a few new twists. Also, Brian has 100x better taste in music than me so I needed a new way to up my music game. While building we’ve found that it made long commutes, working out, or days when you were traveling a little less lonely. Also, music just made calls more fun and combined with some sound effects and small Easter eggs and Roadtrip started to give us both those summer camp vibes of some of our favorite social apps. https://twitter.com/mazzeo/statu... We hope people have as much fun with it as we had building it! Thanks for checking it out! Matt
Upvote (3)Share·
Alexandre Mouriec@mrcalexandre · CS @ IUT Lannion | Side-projects Lover
@mazzeo I love music and sharing music with my friends so Roadtrip seems like the perfect product! Sadly, it's US only since I can't sign up with a French number :/ @mazzeo Do you plan on opening to international people with email signup for example? I am on the beta but can't beta test it 😅
Upvote Share·
Steve Smith@steve1 · Co-Founder, Airbyte
Looks great! Sorry to be “that” guy, any idea if you’ll be making it available outside of the US?
Upvote (1)Share·
Ross Simmonds@thecoolestcool · Entrepreneur | Giving 💯
Commutes do suck. I try to avoid as much as possible but music has a way of making the time fly. Congrats on launch - Excited to give this a go.
Upvote (1)Share·
Esther CrawfordPro@esthercrawford · CEO, Squad
Had fun listening to some chill music tonight wIth Matt & BrIan — seamless sIgn up, congrats guys! 🎵🙌🏻
Upvote Share·