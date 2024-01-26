Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Roadrunner
Roadrunner
Twin-Turbojet VTOL Autonomous Air Vehicle
Visit
Upvote 16
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Roadrunner defines a radical new class of operator-supervised autonomous air vehicles capable of high subsonic speeds, high G-force maneuvers, and VTOL return to base for reuse.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Military
by
Roadrunner
About this launch
Roadrunner
Twin-Turbojet VTOL Autonomous Air Vehicle
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Roadrunner by
Roadrunner
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Military
. Featured on January 27th, 2024.
Roadrunner
is not rated yet. This is Roadrunner's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report