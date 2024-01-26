Products
Roadrunner

Roadrunner

Twin-Turbojet VTOL Autonomous Air Vehicle

Roadrunner defines a radical new class of operator-supervised autonomous air vehicles capable of high subsonic speeds, high G-force maneuvers, and VTOL return to base for reuse.
Artificial Intelligence
Military
Roadrunner
Roadrunner
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Military. Featured on January 27th, 2024.
Roadrunner
is not rated yet. This is Roadrunner's first launch.
