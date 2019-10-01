Log In
Roadmap v2

A simple tool to get your team aligned on what's next.

Roadmap is a simple tool to get your team aligned on what's next. Visualise your plan with just drag and drop, add details, assign and watch work get done.
Farzad Ban
Farzad Ban
Maker
So happy to launch our new Roadmap here! A lot has gone into growing Roadmap to where it is today, thanks to your support since our Beta (2017) and V.1.0 (2018) launch right here on Product Hunt 🤗 One of our biggest changes in this release is our new pricing model. Today, Roadmap comes in 3 delightful packages, designed to solve your needs without worrying about seats: Basic Create roadmaps in seconds & share them with a link $9/month - Unlimited plans Pro Invite managers & collaborate on plans like a pro $19/month - Unlimited members Team Assign tasks & track your team’s progress visually. $49/month - all-inclusive Sign up and try Basic for a week. Interested in Pro or Team? Simply upgrade and if you are not happy with the experience during your first month, I will personally refund you the same day. Excited to hear your thoughts and answer any question you may have about Roadmap, bootstrapping a productivity startup, how we are prioritising our work, competitors or anything that's interesting to you. 📥😊
Leo Zakour
Leo Zakour
Pro
Outstanding product and great improvements from v1. Well done! 🙌
