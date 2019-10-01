Roadmap v2

Discussion
2 Reviews
Farzad Ban
Maker
So happy to launch our new Roadmap here! A lot has gone into growing Roadmap to where it is today, thanks to your support since our Beta (2017) and V.1.0 (2018) launch right here on Product Hunt 🤗 One of our biggest changes in this release is our new pricing model. Today, Roadmap comes in 3 delightful packages, designed to solve your needs without worrying about seats: Basic Create roadmaps in seconds & share them with a link $9/month - Unlimited plans Pro Invite managers & collaborate on plans like a pro $19/month - Unlimited members Team Assign tasks & track your team’s progress visually. $49/month - all-inclusive Sign up and try Basic for a week. Interested in Pro or Team? Simply upgrade and if you are not happy with the experience during your first month, I will personally refund you the same day. Excited to hear your thoughts and answer any question you may have about Roadmap, bootstrapping a productivity startup, how we are prioritising our work, competitors or anything that's interesting to you. 📥😊
Outstanding product and great improvements from v1. Well done! 🙌
