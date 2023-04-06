Products
RoadKit
RoadKit
A new way to interact with your users
RoadKit is the ultimate tool for collecting user feedback and feature requests. With RoadKit, you can easily integrate an SDK into your app, allowing users to submit topics like bugs and feature requests with ease.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
SDK
by
RoadKit
About this launch
RoadKit
A new Way to Interact with your Users
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
RoadKit by
RoadKit
was hunted by
Andi
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
SDK
. Made by
Andi
,
Anna
,
Anna Münster
,
Heiko Rothermel
,
Kevin Waltz
,
Patrick Heinlein
and
Kateryna Tonofrei
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
RoadKit
is not rated yet. This is RoadKit's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
