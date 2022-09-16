Products
Ranked #8 for today
Road Count
Monitor and record traffic on your street with AI
10,000+ cars, trucks and bikes already tracked. Set up your phone at a window and click record. Dots appear on screen where cars, vans, trucks and bikes are detected. As vehicles move across the screen they are counted and logged to a database.
Launched in
Android
,
Cars
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Road Count
About this launch
Road Count
Monitor and record traffic on your street with AI
0
reviews
39
followers
Follow for updates
Road Count by
Road Count
was hunted by
Adam
in
Android
,
Cars
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Adam
. Featured on September 16th, 2022.
Road Count
is not rated yet. This is Road Count's first launch.
