This is a launch from Rivian R1T: All-Electric Truck
Rivian Commercial Van

Our electric fleet vehicles & commercial vans
Meet the commercial vehicle that gets work done. Cost-effective, future-ready and equipped with the latest safety features, Delivery 500 and Delivery 700 are now available to businesses and fleet customers across the U.S.

Deliveries start April 2025.
Launch tags:
CarsDeliveryE-Commerce

Rivian R1T: All-Electric Truck
Rivian R1T: All-Electric Truck
The world’s first Electric Adventure Vehicle
Rivian Commercial Van by
Rivian R1T: All-Electric Truck
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Cars, Delivery, E-Commerce. Featured on February 12th, 2025.
Rivian R1T: All-Electric Truck
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 26th, 2018.