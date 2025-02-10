Launches
Rivian Commercial Van
This is a launch from Rivian R1T: All-Electric Truck
See 3 previous launches
Rivian Commercial Van
Our electric fleet vehicles & commercial vans
Meet the commercial vehicle that gets work done. Cost-effective, future-ready and equipped with the latest safety features, Delivery 500 and Delivery 700 are now available to businesses and fleet customers across the U.S.
Deliveries start April 2025.
Launch tags:
Cars
•
Delivery
•
E-Commerce
Rivian R1T: All-Electric Truck
The world’s first Electric Adventure Vehicle
Rivian Commercial Van by
Rivian R1T: All-Electric Truck
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Cars
,
Delivery
,
E-Commerce
. Featured on February 12th, 2025.
Rivian R1T: All-Electric Truck
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 26th, 2018.