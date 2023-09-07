Get app
RivalHunt
RivalHunt
Automated competitors tracking tool for startups
Real-time competitor tracking, automatic updates, and actionable insights. Stay ahead with effortless industry monitoring.
Launched in
Analytics
Marketing
Marketing automation
by
RivalHunt
About this launch
RivalHunt
Automated competitors tracking tool for startups
RivalHunt by
RivalHunt
was hunted by
Andriy Semenets
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Andriy Semenets
. Featured on September 8th, 2023.
RivalHunt
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is RivalHunt's first launch.
