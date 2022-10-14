Products
Home
→
Product
→
Rival
Rival
The social hub for collectibles.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Rival is a social marketplace for collectibles (think trading cards, NFTs, coins and / or video game memorabilia). We give collectors the tools they need to manage, share and grow their collections.
Launched in
Social Network
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
by
Rival
About this launch
Rival
The social hub for collectibles.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Rival by
Rival
was hunted by
Parker Curry
in
Social Network
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
. Made by
Parker Curry
and
Marlin Jayasekera
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
Rival
is not rated yet. This is Rival's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#213
Report