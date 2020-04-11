Discussion
John Osvald
Maker
Hello all! I’m John and I’m the CEO of Rival. Rival is the result of three years of developing products for gamers on mobile. It allows for betting a free currency (gems) head-to-head in top games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, PUBG and 50+ more. The best gem winners will top the leaderboard at the end of our monthly season, winning big cash prizes. Esports is taking off, but only available to elite players. Unlike other sports, there’s basically casual play and professional play, but nothing more organized for gamers serious about seeing where they stand and challenging themselves to get better. Rival: – Enables esports to everyone by offering a level playing field for 1v1 competition in top games. – Make games more exciting by introducing an element of risk. – Winners upload screenshots of victory, and Rival automatically validates the information. – Rival concludes a season every month, with top winners taking home big cash prizes. And every challenge completed (won or lost) gets players raffle tickets for additional big prize drawings at the end of each season. We’ve focused on launching Rival at the top quality – great performance, great interface, fully-featured chat. Rival is monetized by direct purchases of gems for users who run out over the course of a season and want to get back in at a high level of play. Ultimately we can partner with games and offer a revenue share in return for marketing Rival directly in their games. Hope you enjoy it and please share any feedback you have here. We’d love to hear from you!
@johnosvald Congrats on the launch, this is a cool ideaa
