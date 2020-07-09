Ritual Essential for Men

Kat Schneider quit her VC gig while pregnant so she could launch a vitamin brand for the Instagram generation. Now her $125 million startup, Ritual, is facing its biggest test.

On Tuesday, female-focused vitamin startup Ritual announced that it was launching a men's daily multivitamin in its latest attempt to upend the $123 billion vitamins and supplements market. Founder and CEO Katerina Schneider told Business Insider that the company is also planning to expand into supplements for children and teenagers, a major evolution for the five-year old startup, last valued at $125 million.