Ritual Essential for Men

Hi Product Hunt! I'm Nima Alamdari, CSO of Ritual. When we built Ritual, we set out to be a new kind of health company that’s rooted in science, simplicity, and traceability backed by the first visible supply chain of its kind. Our debut product reimagined the daily vitamin for women, conveniently delivered to the doorstep every month. We’ve been really happy about the reception to our product and the value provided by our university-led clinical study and open source, visible supply chain. We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality nutrients geared to what you need and absent of unnecessary extras. As we broaden our horizons, we’re thrilled to unveil our technology tailored to the needs of men. Check us out at ritual.com and please feel free to ping me with any questions.
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I lead Engineering at Ritual (ritual.com). We first reinvented the multivitamin for women to support the different stages of their life (previously launched on PH 4 years ago by our Founder+CEO @katerinamarkov!), and now we’re excited to bring this same evidence-based approach to supplementation, with our innovative delayed-release capsule design and mint-essenced tab to our new daily multivitamins for Men. We aim to make it as easy as possible to dive deep on our products, from scientist to source to supplier. Through our custom subscription eCommerce platform, we have the flexibility to design streamlined paths to purchase that maintain this experience. Additionally, with this launch we've upgraded our infrastructure to enable better subscription management and allow multiple products per monthly subscription, because forming a multivitamin habit can be easier when buddy'ing up! 👯
