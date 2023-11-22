Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ristretto 512 First Edition
Ristretto 512 First Edition
High performance multi-class electric bike
Visit
Upvote 14
15%OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The Ristretto® 512 First Edition features a timeless design, advanced level of engineering, and meticulous attention to detail in every component. Up to 100 miles of range.
Launched in
Design Tools
Transportation
by
Ristretto 512 First Edition
About this launch
Ristretto 512 First Edition
High performance multi-class electric bike
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Ristretto 512 First Edition by
Ristretto 512 First Edition
was hunted by
Christopher Gerardino
in
Design Tools
,
Transportation
. Made by
Christopher Gerardino
. Featured on November 22nd, 2023.
Ristretto 512 First Edition
is not rated yet. This is Ristretto 512 First Edition's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
