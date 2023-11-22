Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Ristretto 512 First Edition

Ristretto 512 First Edition

High performance multi-class electric bike

Payment Required
Embed
The Ristretto® 512 First Edition features a timeless design, advanced level of engineering, and meticulous attention to detail in every component. Up to 100 miles of range.
Launched in
Design Tools
Transportation
 by
Ristretto 512 First Edition
About this launch
Ristretto 512 First EditionHigh performance multi-class electric bike
0
reviews
16
followers
Ristretto 512 First Edition by
Ristretto 512 First Edition
was hunted by
Christopher Gerardino
in Design Tools, Transportation. Made by
Christopher Gerardino
. Featured on November 22nd, 2023.
Ristretto 512 First Edition
is not rated yet. This is Ristretto 512 First Edition's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-