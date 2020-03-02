Discussion
Jessica Biblis
Hey, Product Hunt! Jessica from the Rise team here. We just launched Rise, the all-in-one online training system your employees will love. Rise makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. We built Rise because the technology stack for online training is ridiculously complicated and expensive. Companies often spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on course development apps, off-the-shelf training content, and learning management systems to deliver a learning experience that’s ultimately less than optimal. Most employees dread taking company training. Rise changes all of that. Rise offers companies, departments, and teams a better, faster, and cheaper way to create, distribute, and manage online training that employees actually love. With gorgeous samples, helpful templates, and hundreds of prebuilt business lessons, anyone can create courses, guides, and other training content quickly. Training in Rise is interactive and engaging, so your team will actually enjoy it. And because Rise is an all-in-one system, training is radically simple to distribute, track, and analyze. Rise is available now for purchase with tiered plans starting at $399 per month, billed annually. Additional discounts are available for multi-year and enterprise-level purchases. Subscriptions may be purchased outside the U.S. and Canada; however, the Rise user interface is in English, and purchases must be made in USD. Take Rise for a spin with our free 30-day trial: https://rise.com
