Rise

Train your company better with the online system people love

Rise is an all-in-one online training system that makes training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. Get everything you need to train your company better in one intuitive, enterprise-class system.
Rise is a secure, enterprise-class, web-based training system built upon industry-leading enterprise-grade services
What is Rise? | The Rise BlogLet's face it, creating, distributing, and tracking online training hasn't been easy for many organizations. For one, you need specialized apps for creating courses-and you need people who are skilled in using those apps. And then, you need an entirely separate system for hosting online courses (known as a learning management system-or LMS, for short).
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
11 Reviews5.0/5
Jessica Biblis
Jessica Biblis
Maker
Hey, Product Hunt! Jessica from the Rise team here. We just launched Rise, the all-in-one online training system your employees will love. Rise makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. We built Rise because the technology stack for online training is ridiculously complicated and expensive. Companies often spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on course development apps, off-the-shelf training content, and learning management systems to deliver a learning experience that’s ultimately less than optimal. Most employees dread taking company training. Rise changes all of that. Rise offers companies, departments, and teams a better, faster, and cheaper way to create, distribute, and manage online training that employees actually love. With gorgeous samples, helpful templates, and hundreds of prebuilt business lessons, anyone can create courses, guides, and other training content quickly. Training in Rise is interactive and engaging, so your team will actually enjoy it. And because Rise is an all-in-one system, training is radically simple to distribute, track, and analyze. Rise is available now for purchase with tiered plans starting at $399 per month, billed annually. Additional discounts are available for multi-year and enterprise-level purchases. Subscriptions may be purchased outside the U.S. and Canada; however, the Rise user interface is in English, and purchases must be made in USD. Take Rise for a spin with our free 30-day trial: https://rise.com
