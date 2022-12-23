Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ripid: Habit Community
Ranked #15 for today
Ripid: Habit Community
Repeat your habits and motivate your fellows everyday
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Ripid is a social habit tracker that aims at connecting users with other fellows of common habits or purpose through repeating their habits everyday.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
by
Ripid: Habit Community
About this launch
Ripid: Habit Community
Repeat your habits and motivate your fellows everyday
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Ripid: Habit Community by
Ripid: Habit Community
was hunted by
Nguyễn Hồng Nguyên
in
Android
,
Productivity
. Made by
Nguyễn Hồng Nguyên
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
Ripid: Habit Community
is not rated yet. This is Ripid: Habit Community's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#184
Report