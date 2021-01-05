Are you a content creator and have a lot of links you need to share?
Rinkurisuto is a place where you make your lists of URLs and share them with others or keep them private.
Example Product Hunt list:
Hey Product Hunt! What is the app about? I have too many bookmarks. So many its ridiculous, and my GF has 0. We managage this just fine. I keep things super organized and she can rememeber an entire song just by hearing it once :) So i made an app where we can share lists of things like Animes we want to watch, Games we must play etc.. I incorporated some social componenets and added things to help organize this. Tech used It is a Blazor Server app built on top of ASP.NET Core SignalR, hosted on Azure. Why the name? I am trying to learn Japanese, and with my horrible memory its a chore. So i put comments in code in Japanese to force myself to memorize things. This is the first app i am launching here and i hope things go ok, and i am sorry if i do something wrong :) Thank you
