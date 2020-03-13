Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Amazon's latest, next-generation doorbell for any home
Home
Hardware
+ 1
Next-generation doorbell upgraded with additional security features for any home – including improved motion detection and enhanced wifi. Whether you’re home or away, you’ll always know who’s knocking and more.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
39 minutes ago
Ring's Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus give you more smart customizations
Ring just unveiled a bounty of new tech including the Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus. These two are the next generation of battery-powered video doorbells from Ring, and can be ordered now at $199.99 and $229.99, respectively. The biggest news?
Amazon's Ring announces the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus
Amazon's Ring has announced two new battery-powered doorbell video cameras: the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. They're shipping in April. Ring also announced a new Chime and Chime Pro, which are also shipping in April.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send