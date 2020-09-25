Ring Security for Cars

  1. Home
A new line of Ring products for protecting your car

Ring announces a Ring Car camera, Ring Car Alarm, and Car Connect integrating in to the Ring app. This would allow you to be notified when your car alarm went off, see inside your car from your Ring app, and more.
Ring announces new line of security cameras for carsRing is expanding its line of products to include new devices for cars at today's Amazon hardware event. The new line includes a car alarm, camera, and platform for car makers to integrate existing cameras into Ring's system. The first company to partner with Ring is Tesla.
I'm surprised that Tesla is the first automotive company to partner with Ring. The partnership will allow users to install a device in their Tesla to access their camera feeds from anywhere. Particularly with Amazon and Ring's privacy concerns, I'm surprised Tesla didn't just opt to make this part of the Tesla companion app instead. Currently, are you not alerted and able to access your Sentry cameras if someone tries to break into your Tesla, @rrhoover?
