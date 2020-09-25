Ring Security for Cars

discussion
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community at Product Hunt
I'm surprised that Tesla is the first automotive company to partner with Ring. The partnership will allow users to install a device in their Tesla to access their camera feeds from anywhere. Particularly with Amazon and Ring's privacy concerns, I'm surprised Tesla didn't just opt to make this part of the Tesla companion app instead. Currently, are you not alerted and able to access your Sentry cameras if someone tries to break into your Tesla, @rrhoover?
