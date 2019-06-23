Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Chatbot

Reviews
Super easy to use - integrated into Messenger
Sometimes with make up you don't really know how it looks until you try it IRL
It's a good way to quickly find which shades are right for you, but until you try it IRL you can never know for sure with makeup!Abadesi has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Abadesi
Eek! this is perfect timing as Rihanna has announced a new clothing line that's about to drop and many of us will need to update our looks accordingly 💅🏼. I've invested in a few lippies but would love to know which other products would suit me... I'd love to invest in some highlighters for my face and some shimmery eye shadoes. Love how the bot makes it super easy to match your tone with pics from the ad campaigns.
