Home
Product
RightAvenues
RightAvenues
Realtime NYC sounds
New York is a loud city. 9 out of 10 adults in NYC are exposed to excessive noise. RightAvenues allows New Yorkers to quickly identify noises and live share what they hear.
Together, we can make our city sound better.
#TrustYourEars #noisepollution
Maps
Data Visualization
Community
RightAvenues
About this launch
RightAvenues
Jimin Park
Maps
Data Visualization
Community
Jimin Park
NAYEON KIM
Sunhyeok Jung
Seung-jae Bang
. Featured on September 18th, 2022.
RightAvenues
is not rated yet. This is RightAvenues's first launch.
