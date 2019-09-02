Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Right Inbox

Right Inbox

Superpowers for Gmail

#4 Product of the DayToday
Write emails faster with powerful templates and switch between signatures with one click. Automatically follow up with contacts that don’t reply to your first email. Set reminders, create recurring emails, add private notes and get follow up notifications.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Sujan Patel
Sujan Patel
MakerHiring
Thanks for hunting us @bramk Right Inbox has been around sine 2011 and last summer @bobsenoff1 and I acquired the company. Our goal was to add more functionality that could help busy professionals save time on remedial tasks (reminders, recurring emails, CRM sync, send later, templates, signatures) and empower sales & marketing processionals to close more deals (follow up sequences & notes). We plan on making a lot more improvements in the months to come :) P.S. we're also the makers of VoilaNorbert.com , Mailshake.com & Pick.co
Upvote (1)Share
David Campbell 🇮🇪
David Campbell 🇮🇪
Long time user of Right Inbox here, would be lost without it. Keep up the great work on constantly improving the tool!
UpvoteShare