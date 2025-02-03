Launches
Riffusion
Your new instrument, create the music you imagine
✨ Generate unlimited music during early beta
🎵 Upload your own audio or find your sound
💎 Riffusion learns your personal aesthetic
🌐 Publish your favorites
Music
Artificial Intelligence
Electronic Music
Riffusion by
Riffusion
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Electronic Music
. Made by
Evan Knight
and
Seth Forsgren
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
Riffusion
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 16th, 2022.