Riffusion
Riffusion

Riffusion

Your new instrument, create the music you imagine
✨ Generate unlimited music during early beta
🎵 Upload your own audio or find your sound
💎 Riffusion learns your personal aesthetic
🌐 Publish your favorites
Free
Music, Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Music

Riffusion
AI generated music based on spectograms
Riffusion by
Riffusion
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Music, Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Music. Made by
Evan Knight
and
Seth Forsgren
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
Riffusion
Riffusion first launched on December 16th, 2022.