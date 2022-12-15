Products
Home
→
Product
→
Riffusion
Ranked #15 for today
Riffusion
AI generated music based on spectograms
Riffusion uses the v1.5 stable diffusion model to create AI music from spectrograms paired with text
Launched in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Riffusion
About this launch
Riffusion
AI generated music based on spectograms
0
reviews
12
followers
Riffusion by
Riffusion
was hunted by
Michael Silber
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
Riffusion
is not rated yet. This is Riffusion's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#236
