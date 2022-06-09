Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Riffling
Riffling
Read faster and easier with this chrome extension
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Riffle is a method of facilitating reading by adding artificial fixation points to the text to guide the eyes through. It is based on the concept of "Bionic Reading.".
Launched in
eBook Reader
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
+1 by
Riffling
Airplane
Promoted
Quickly transform scripts, SQL, and more into internal tools
About this launch
Riffling by
Riffling
was hunted by
Julien
in
eBook Reader
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Julien
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Riffling
is not rated yet. This is Riffling's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#65
Report