Iury Dias
MakerFrontend Engineer, Creator of Riffbase
Hello Hunters, I'm Iury, a Brazilian Frontend Engineer currently based in Berlin. I'm super excited to share the first version of the project that I've been working on for the past month 🎶 As a musician and music-lover, I always found myself listening to specific parts of songs that I really enjoy instead of listening to whole songs. Maybe I like patterns too much, as I mainly listen to progressive rock/metal and math-rock, or maybe I want to learn how to play a certain part of a song, or maybe I just want to listen to that particular, awesome, unforgettable riff over and over again because it's just that good 🤩 I didn't manage to find a tool that enabled me to save riffs from songs to be able to have a collection of them so I can listen to any of them whenever I want, so I decided to build one, and this is how Riffbase was born ✨ This is only the beginning. I have many features lined up to be built over the next months, but I wanted to share the first version already with the community so I can iterate faster on feedback, which is always welcome by the way 🙏 Thanks a lot and happy riffing!
