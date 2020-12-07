  1. Home
  2.  → Riffbase

Riffbase

Save snippets of Spotify tracks

Web App
Music
Spotify
Riffbase is a web application to save snippets of Spotify tracks. Save your favorite riffs of your favorite songs! You can search for Spotify songs directly in the app and use the neat Riffbase interface to pinpoint exactly where the riffs start and end.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Iury Dias
Maker
Frontend Engineer, Creator of Riffbase
Hello Hunters, I'm Iury, a Brazilian Frontend Engineer currently based in Berlin. I'm super excited to share the first version of the project that I've been working on for the past month 🎶 As a musician and music-lover, I always found myself listening to specific parts of songs that I really enjoy instead of listening to whole songs. Maybe I like patterns too much, as I mainly listen to progressive rock/metal and math-rock, or maybe I want to learn how to play a certain part of a song, or maybe I just want to listen to that particular, awesome, unforgettable riff over and over again because it's just that good 🤩 I didn't manage to find a tool that enabled me to save riffs from songs to be able to have a collection of them so I can listen to any of them whenever I want, so I decided to build one, and this is how Riffbase was born ✨ This is only the beginning. I have many features lined up to be built over the next months, but I wanted to share the first version already with the community so I can iterate faster on feedback, which is always welcome by the way 🙏 Thanks a lot and happy riffing!
Share