👋 Hello hunters! I am super excited to launch Ricotta OKRs on Slack! We started building it during the lockdown when remote work was suddenly the norm and we are finally ready to share it with the Product Hunt community! With remote work on the rise, team collaboration can get tricky and it’s harder to keep track of who is doing what. Thus, it makes sense to set goals 🎯 and align the teams to them so that everyone knows how they are contributing to the company’s growth. OKRs (objectives and key results) help with exactly that! They are even said to improve employee engagement. Of course, when things are transparent and measurable, everyone is bound to be happy 💯 Teams use Ricotta because: ⚡️ One-click installation of the app ✅ Easy on-boarding of your entire team ⏰ Weekly automated reminders about OKRs and to update progress 🎯 Define Objectives and Key Results within Slack ⚙️ Update Progress, edit or archive OKRs easily 💰 FREE: Create lists and track them within Slack using Ricotta Personal to-dos If you are interested in using Ricotta for your team, we have a 20% off exclusively for the PH community. Just email us at cheese@ricotta.team and we’ll give you the coupon code! Please take a minute to download Ricotta 🧀 and check out OKRs and free Personal to-dos. We would love to get your thoughts and feedback on what we've built! 🧀 https://ricotta.team Let’s focus on the good things! 🚀 Aditya
