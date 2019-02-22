Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Ricoh GRIII

Ricoh GRIII

A new, super compact camera from Ricoh

more info

his high-end digital compact camera harmonizes high-quality, high-resolution images with intuitive, responsive snapshot capabilities in its compact, lightweight body -- making it an excellent choice, even for professional photographers.

Around the web
Ricoh's GR III Camera Drops Next MonthMonths after Ricoh announced that it would be revamping its cult compact camera, the GR II, we now have a more exact time frame on when it will be released. As a cult digital camera in the world of street photography, the GR was loved for its compact design, blacked-out look, APS-C-sized sensor, and sharp 28mm lens.
HYPEBEASTAmbrose Leung
Ricoh's GRIII street photography compact goes on sale next month for $899After showing it off at last year's Photokina, Ricoh has announced release details for its long-awaited GRIII compact camera. As with the previous two models, it pairs an 18.3mm (28mm-equivalent) f/2.8 lens to an APS-C sensor with the goal of enabling high-quality, discreet street photography.
The Verge

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I love how compact this is but it is still packed with features, could be a challenger to the Fuji X100F @kaigradert this might interest you
Upvote ·