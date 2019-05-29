Rick and Morty Pocket Synthesizer

Rick and Morty’s cast of wacky characters has always sounded like music to some people, and a new limited edition music device from Teenage Engineering is finally making that dream a reality.
MusicTech
Highsnobiety
Teenage Engineering is releasing a limited edition Rick and Morty pocket synthesizerRick and Morty 's cast of wacky characters has always sounded like music to some people, and a new limited edition music device from Teenage Engineering is finally making that dream a reality. The synthesizer, seen above, is part of Teenage Engineering's popular pocket operator line.
The Verge
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Not a huge fan of this show but this will for sure be a massive hit I can imagine
