Rich Pitch

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Lena Mazhuha
Maker
Hey there! My name is Lena Mazhuha and I want to help female founders around the globe improve their investment decks and pitching abilities. To do so, I am launching RICH P*TCH - a non-profit initiative, which will help female founded or co-founded startups get brutally honest feedback on their pitch decks or video-pitches and improve them accordingly. I have worked in Venture Capital for 2+ years and have screened ~750 startups within the last 1.5 years. Approximately 10% of them were female-founded and ~20% of them had at least one female founder. Almost all female founders asked me for honest feedback on their pitches and investment decks. So I have noticed this trend and realised that there's unsatisfied demand for honest professional feedback. Hence, I decided to found RICH P*TCH. RICH P*TCH works in the following way. First, the founder needs to fill out a short form on my Beta-version website and include the link to her deck. Then, she waits for 7 days and gets honest feedback on her deck along with recommendations on how to improve it and improves the deck. Easy! My mission here is to make female founders/co-founders more self-confident and relaxed during their pitching sessions and increase their chances of successful fundraising. And RICH P*TCH will hopefully help me do so. If you want to reach out, please drop me a line on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mazh...) or to my email: elena.richpitch@gmail.com
Upvote (3)Share