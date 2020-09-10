Rich Greetings by LiveChat

discussion
Hello ProductHunt! Getting customers’ attention on a website nowadays is a real challenge. Especially trying to grab their attention in a nonintrusive way seems to be the most difficult one. Customers are self-aware of their needs, so generic eye-catchers don’t meet expectations any more. That’s why personalization in online communication is priceless. After years of experience in communication, we’ve learnt how to connect with customers, how to offer them a superb journey and, at the same time, turn conversations into value for businesses. Based on our background, we released rich greetings. This tool allows you to be more proactive. They are an online version of approaching a customer in a physical store. You can send personalized messages directly on your website, triggered by specific behaviour, location, referring URL or even cart value. Catch your visitors’ attention with different types of greetings - cards built of images, text and buttons or clickable quick replies with ready-made answers. What’s more, you can enable multiple greetings per session to display more greetings, should a visitor meets conditions for more than one greeting. Set up interactive greetings to sell, schedule meetings, and lead customers around your website. Introduce new features, products and discounts with buttons that take visitors straight to the right place. It’s up to your business needs! Share your thoughts!
