Ribbon.Social

Fully automated AI-powered Twitter marketing tool that comes up with relevant headlines, hashtags, retweets and sharing times for maximum exposure and schedules the tweets automatically. All you have to do is connect your RSS feeds & Twitter account.
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeréHunterPro@nikkielizdemere · B2B SaaS Consultant
"Either you need to support your content marketing efforts with social sharing or want to build a Twitter following based on the blogs you read - Ribbon saves a lot of time by automating the whole process of picking up the articles from the RSS feeds and creating the right titles, hashtags and sharing the tweets at the right time. It even retweets other Twitter accounts based on the popularity and topic relevancy of the tweets."
N T@naeem · Fulltime traveler & product guy.
Thanks so much @nikkielizdemere Hi folks! We're the team behind ContentFly (https://contentfly.co) and we're SO excited to roll out Ribbon. Ribbon is THE WORLD'S FIRST completely automated social media management tool. It manages your ENTIRE Twitter account (more social channels coming soon), automatically, including: - Sharing posts from your blog (coming up with performant headlines + hashtags) - Using 2 proprietary algorithms to calculate the ideal time to post - Finding interesting content to retweet for your audience The world's first set-and-forget social media tool - try it out, let us know what you think!
