Home
→
Product
→
rhyme.cool
Ranked #8 for today
rhyme.cool
Generative AI for rap lyrics
Free
Rhyme.cool uses AI to generate rap lyrics. Enter any topic and any rapper, and it'll generate a full-length song in the style of that rapper. We use a custom-tuned version of GPT to generate these lyrics.
Launched in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Entertainment
by
Rhyme.cool
About this launch
Rhyme.cool
Generative AI for rap lyrics
rhyme.cool by
Rhyme.cool
was hunted by
Raymond Lei
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Raymond Lei
. Featured on January 15th, 2023.
Rhyme.cool
is not rated yet. This is Rhyme.cool's first launch.
