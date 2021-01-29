discussion
Zsolt Kallos
Maker
Programmer, dancer, video editor
As a child, I wanted to have Pokemon cards so bad. I had a plan to get them. I'll impress Santa Claus with a poem instead of an old fashion letter. Unfortunately, I didn't get the cards, but I got into poetry as a child. As I grew up, I became a programmer so I started to come up with my own projects. That's how I got inspired to create "Rhyme Camera". Art with Technology. What do you think about it? Would you use it to get inspired or for entertainment?
