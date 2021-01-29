  1. Home
Rhyme Camera

Poetry that's matching objects detected by the camera

Move around with your camera, let it recognize the objects, see the generated poetry that matches your surrounding selected from thousands of lyrics / poems.
A powerful Machine Learning technology is used to recognize more than 400 common objects in real-time.
Zsolt Kallos
Maker
🎈
Programmer, dancer, video editor
As a child, I wanted to have Pokemon cards so bad. I had a plan to get them. I'll impress Santa Claus with a poem instead of an old fashion letter. Unfortunately, I didn't get the cards, but I got into poetry as a child. As I grew up, I became a programmer so I started to come up with my own projects. That's how I got inspired to create "Rhyme Camera". Art with Technology. What do you think about it? Would you use it to get inspired or for entertainment?
