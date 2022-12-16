Products
Rezrva
Ranked #8 for today
Rezrva
Turn your social media post into reservations
Rezrva is a cloud-based appointment and reservation SaaS that allows users to set their schedule, handle appointments, reservations, and payments, and manage their schedule efficiently online.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Calendar
by
Rezrva
About this launch
Rezrva
Turn your social media post into reservations
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Rezrva by
Rezrva
was hunted by
Felipe Gonzalez
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Calendar
. Made by
Felipe Gonzalez
. Featured on December 17th, 2022.
Rezrva
is not rated yet. This is Rezrva's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
0
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#271
