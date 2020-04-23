  1. Home
Rezi is a category-defining resume generator that allows you unlimited flexibility while ensuring you create an ATS optimized resume every time. It's niceee.
Maker
Hey Jacob from Rezi here 🙏🏼 We're happy to announce Rezi 2.0 is here! 🎉This launch comes with tons of new features and functionality. Our customers tested the new Rezi for a couple months and were happy with the changes! So, today I am happy to share with you. The most important additions to Rezi are noted below, and remember you can try it free. The coolest new features are 🎱 ATS Keyword Targeting - build your resume, upload a job description, and in seconds, Rezi identifies the important missing keywords by comparing your resume to the job posting. 🎱 Real-Time Content Analysis - Rezi instantly identifies 11 common content errors such as missing bullet points, buzz words, useful content, and more. 🎱Rezi RMS (Resume Management System) - A while-labeled Rezi experience for organizations. With clients including Seoul National University & JOBKOREA ( 💪🏼) 🎱A totally new website (shoutout to @andrianv's Startup Framework) In the words of our much appreciated users: ❤️ “If I were to point out the things that affected my decision to go with Rezi and later Rezi Pro - Speed and responsiveness of the website, UI/UX is so nice minimalistic and apple-like. One of the best I have seen.” ❤️ "Congrats! Just want to say thank you for rezi 1.0! I used that template all throughout undergrad and ended up getting several internships and eventually a job at a good consultancy with it. Thanks! Some of the best dollars I’ve probably ever spent" ❤️"Hey! Just wanted to say thanks for your amazing website.. thanks to you I landed a great traineeship with a big company for the next two years. They said they liked my resume because it was simple and understandable." ❤️ "I love using Rezi! Rezi is super user-friendly and makes my life so much easier in the time of continuous looking and applying for jobs. I highly recommend Rezi to anyone who is in a similar situation and needs to easily adjust his/her CV to promptly respond to differently job openings."
@jacob_rezi Hi! I'm a Startup Framework developer, thank you so much for choosing our product! :) You've made a cool website using it :) Feel free to ask any support if you'll need it :)
Congrats with the launch! Rezi 2.0 website looks nifty!
Maker
@andrew_stetsenko thank you 🙏
Great app. Does what it says it does. Just wish there was a more fluid concept in understanding the 'review' portion. Don't see any changes, comments or even feedback. Could use an update. But happy :)
Maker
@jonathan_evans Sure I can take a look - "[Review] Jonathan - Core CV" is due in three days. You'll receive an email notification from me when I've completed the resume review. Hope this helps 🙏🏻
Rezi is amazing to use and very much user friendly. the AI functionality is top notch and will be the difference maker, bringing so much value add to your resume. i highly recommend :)
Maker
@seuntweetz Thanks for the comment. Happy to hear the experience has been pleasant 😊
Rezi totally rocks!... You'll never need another Resume builder once you start using Rezi.
