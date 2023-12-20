Products
Rex Nutribot
Rex Nutribot
AI calorie tracking: workout and meal logging on WhatsApp
Rex: Your AI Nutrition and Fitness Coach
📸 Snap meal photos to track calories
🏋️ Get workout tips & log sessions
🥗 Ask about your diet, nutrients, goals
📅 Get daily reports & reminders
Text Rex now on WhatsApp!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Nutrition
by
Rex Nutribot
About this launch
Rex Nutribot
AI calorie tracking: workout and meal logging on WhatsApp
Rex Nutribot by
Rex Nutribot
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Nutrition
. Made by
Rangel Milushev
and
Ahmad Roumie
. Featured on December 21st, 2023.
Rex Nutribot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Rex Nutribot's first launch.
