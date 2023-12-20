Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Rex Nutribot
Rex Nutribot

Rex Nutribot

AI calorie tracking: workout and meal logging on WhatsApp

Free Options
Embed
Rex: Your AI Nutrition and Fitness Coach
📸 Snap meal photos to track calories
🏋️ Get workout tips & log sessions
🥗 Ask about your diet, nutrients, goals
📅 Get daily reports & reminders
Text Rex now on WhatsApp!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Nutrition
 by
Rex Nutribot
Dixa
Dixa
Ad
Human + AI Customer Service Platform
About this launch
Rex Nutribot
Rex NutribotAI calorie tracking: workout and meal logging on WhatsApp
1review
15
followers
Rex Nutribot by
Rex Nutribot
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence, Nutrition. Made by
Rangel Milushev
and
Ahmad Roumie
. Featured on December 21st, 2023.
Rex Nutribot
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Rex Nutribot's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-