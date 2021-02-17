discussion
Neil F. Dunne
MakerFounder & COO, Andrson
Hey everyone 👋 I’m Neil from Andrson. We’re a music discovery app that lets music business folks find new music through sound-driven search. For real, for real. ReWrapped is a fun working example of how our API could be used with other platforms–like Spotify, TikTok, or even karaoke platforms! To us, music is the most important element of music discovery—the audio itself, not just stats and streams. So here’s how you can discover new music based off the sounds you already love. 🎧 Log in with Spotify Connect your Spotify account, and we’ll listen to the hits you’ve loved all year. We’ve all had our Spotify accounts Wrapped, now let Andrson ReWrap it for you! ReWrapped suggests artists you’ve probably never even heard of, but will soon love because their songs sound similar to music you enjoy! 🎶 Check your matches for a hit We’ll present you with your top listens on Spotify, and alongside them, your new artists that sound similar. Our technology presents truly unbiased results, meaning that you have the opportunity to be that first-fan. 📼 Listen and share your results Have a listen to your recommendations, go on, jam it out! You can listen using the player on the page or select a share button that allows you to add your recommendations as a playlist to your Spotify account. You can also share your results on social and tag @AndrsonMusic #ReWrapped We’d love to hear your questions, feedback, and thoughts. Right now, this tool is plugged directly into the Andrson database of musicians, but just imagine if this tech was plugged into a Spotify database or something similar. Our goal is to build a more meaningful form of music discovery and the most powerful audio analysis tool in the world. Imagine Being Heard 🚀
love it, I was thinking recently how we need more people building stuff with the Spotify API. So this sounds amazing. Can you do the same thing with podcasts?