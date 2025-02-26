Launches
Reworkd
Reworkd
Extract web data at scale
Reworkd is your scraping co-pilot. Reworkd understands website structures and auto-generates Playwright code to take actions, visit subpages, scrape, and save data based on your custom schema. It's time to do data different.
Launch tags:
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Reworkd
Simplifying web data extraction at scale
76
Points
2
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Reworkd by
Reworkd
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Himank Pathak
,
Srijan Subedi
,
Asim Shrestha
,
Adam Watkins
,
Bilal Godil
and
Kunwar
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
Reworkd
is not rated yet. This is Reworkd's first launch.