Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Julien
Maker
Thanks a lot for the hunt, @chrismessina! I made this extension because for many years I have been saving to my bookmarks every link I wanted to check out later, and I ended up with thousands of cool blog articles, website for products, youtube videos and so on, just waiting to be discovered again. It can feel overwhelming to open your bookmarks list and check them one by one, thanks to this extension it feels more like browsing Producthunt, Reddit, Refind and so on. Everyday you have your feed of cool links, curated by you, in the past. There are many other advantages that make me use this extension on a semi-daily basis. By the way, it's 100% free. Thank you for giving it a try!
UpvoteShare