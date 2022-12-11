Products
Home
Product
Rewind 2022, by Aerotime
Rewind 2022, by Aerotime
Spotify wrapped, but for your calendar
Rewind is analytics from your calendar. See how 2022 went with: (1) People graph showcasing who all you met and their frequency (2) Meetings you did and how they were spread out (3) Deep work analytics (4) Topic variance and more...
Productivity
Analytics
Calendar
About this launch
Spotify Wrapped but for your calendar
was hunted by
Piyush Narwani
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Calendar
. Made by
Piyush Narwani
,
Dhruv Goel
,
Samagra Sharma
,
Agam Jain
and
Karn Dubey
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
Rewind 2022, by Aerotime
is not rated yet. This is Rewind 2022, by Aerotime's first launch.
21
4
#16
#16
