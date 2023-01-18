Rewards by Matter

Recognition & Rewards all inside Slack or Microsoft Teams
•
Free Options
Supercharge employee recognition with global rewards! 💜
It starts with Feedback Friday — a dedicated day where team members can add on coins when sharing kudos and feedback. 🎉
Redeem coins for gift cards, charitable donations, or custom company rewards. 🎁
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd 💜 to learn how your current company handles employee recognition and rewards. The first 10 people to share (>300 characters) will receive a FREE USD Amazon Gift Card powered by Matter's new Rewards feature. 🎁 "