Revolut Metal
A contactless metal card with cashback in fiat & crypto
#5 Product of the DayToday
Enjoy an exclusive, first-class experience that includes a contactless metal card, earning up to 1% cashback, a dedicated concierge service, and way more.
Designed with obsessive attention to detail and weighing 18g, the Revolut Metal card is crafted from a single sheet of reinforced steel.
Reviews
View all 2 reviews →
+5 reviews
- Pros:
Great design, great qualityCons:
Heavy
Whenever used, whether to pay in a hotel or for coffee, people make positive comments about the card!Val Scholz has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Revolut Metal offers cashback in crypto, haven't seen anything like that before!Cons:
Limited availability of Metal
Metal also upgraded my isnurance and now covers delayed air flights and luggages. The looks of Metal is just insane!Dimitrios Litsikakis has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Andreas Fischinger@afischzh
Congratulations to the launch of Revolut Metal ! Now i’m hoping you have time to make some progress on the personal IBAN and ApplePay side of Revolut...
Upvote (1)Share·
Vadim Kuchinskiy@vadim_kuchinsky
I like !!! Very nice !!!
Upvote Share·