Home
→
Product
→
Revoke.cash
Ranked #6 for today
Revoke.cash
Revoke your Ethereum token allowances
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
To use Ethereum tokens in DeFi you have to grant an allowance to spend tokens on your behalf. Allowances are an important part of DeFi, but can be dangerous if left unchecked. With Revoke.cash you can inspect and revoke these allowances.
Launched in
Cryptocurrency
,
DeFi
,
Security
by
Revoke.cash
About this launch
Revoke.cash
Revoke your Ethereum token allowances
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Revoke.cash by
Revoke.cash
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Cryptocurrency
,
DeFi
,
Security
. Made by
Rosco Kalis
. Featured on July 30th, 2022.
Revoke.cash
is not rated yet. This is Revoke.cash's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#167
