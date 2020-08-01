Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Nitish Khagwal
Maker
Designers often need a faster way to prototype assumptions. RevKit lets designers quickly iterate and prototype instant web design ideas. RevKit design system UI kit currently has 50+ web components/200+ symbols (🍃 and still growing) with flexible pinning or constraint options. RevKit is scalable and robust, which makes it an ideal choice for any web design requirements whether it is a dashboard or a one-page website. If you have any thoughts or feedback feel free to drop some comments. I am here to welcome them all.
UpvoteShare
Always this trend of sharing. Simply love the way you have focused on each element. This will be very useful for everyone to boost up their design process. 🙌 ♥️
UpvoteShare