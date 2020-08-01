  1. Home
Design system UI kit

#3 Product of the Day
RevKit is a design system UI Kit for busy designers like you. You can now quickly create flexible web design prototypes. RevKit is available for Sketch App, Figma, and XD. It is ready to seamlessly fit into your existing design workflow. Happy Prototyping!!
Nitish Khagwal
Maker
Designers often need a faster way to prototype assumptions. RevKit lets designers quickly iterate and prototype instant web design ideas. RevKit design system UI kit currently has 50+ web components/200+ symbols (🍃 and still growing) with flexible pinning or constraint options. RevKit is scalable and robust, which makes it an ideal choice for any web design requirements whether it is a dashboard or a one-page website. If you have any thoughts or feedback feel free to drop some comments. I am here to welcome them all.
Abhinav Agrawal
Always this trend of sharing. Simply love the way you have focused on each element. This will be very useful for everyone to boost up their design process. 🙌 ♥️
