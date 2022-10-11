Products
RevivR
RevivR
Our fast, free and easy-to-use CPR training course
Most of us will witness a cardiac arrest in our lifetime. Be ready for that day with RevivR, our fast, free and easy-to-use CPR training course.
Launched in
Education
,
Health
,
Survival
by
RevivR
About this launch
RevivR by
RevivR
was hunted by
Rob Way
in
Education
,
Health
,
Survival
. Made by
Rob Way
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
RevivR
is not rated yet. This is RevivR's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#73
