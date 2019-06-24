Reviews
Awesome to be on Product Hunt once again! :-) We genuinely get a real kick out of building things that help people save time and money, and Revively is no exception. In fact, it’s the most exact example of this that I can even think of! In a nutshell, Revively automates the entire dunning process by sending personalised messaging campaigns when you receive failed payments in Stripe. For those of you who aren’t sure what ‘dunning’ is, it’s the process of recapturing lost revenue from those users who are subscribed to pay for your product or service on a recurring basis. It’s absolutely staggering how much revenue is lost from not doing this properly every single month. Now where Revively really excels, is that although Stripe will send an email to your customers letting them know they have had a failed payment, what they DO NOT offer, is a way for your customers to update their info and make the payment, nor do they offer a way to send personalised messages to help make that failed payment a success, but Revively will :-) To celebrate our launch and to help as many companies as possible with delinquent churn, the first $250 of revived revenue is on us (No catch, no credit card, absolutely free!). Then it’s just a simple $250 (usually $1,000) one-time fee for unlimited revenue thereafter - so Revively really does pay for itself, and then just keeps on giving month-after-month - enjoy!
