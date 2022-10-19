Products
Revive
Revive
Buy & sell unrealised projects
Introducing Revive, a marketplace where people can buy & sell unrealised projects. Worked hard on something and it didn't work out? Sell it! Need a new idea fast? Buy it!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Tech
,
Design
by
Revive
About this launch
Revive
Buy & sell unrealised projects
Revive by
Revive
was hunted by
David Baraev
in
Design Tools
,
Tech
,
Design
. Made by
David Baraev
and
Mark Rozman
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Revive
is not rated yet. This is Revive's first launch.
