Hiten Shah
Improving your content by updating it is an effective tactic for increasing website traffic. This new tool by the Animalz team will point you to the content that you should improve to increase traffic. If you've got a blog and are using Google Analytics (who isn't?!) try out Revive, it's free.
This is the tool I've been looking for for the last 18 months. It cuts the time I spend on content audits and means I can get quicker content wins for customers
I'm a big fan of any tool that keeps your content marketing in top shape, months and years after initial publication. Even better - Revive makes recommendations automatically, handling the entire process in a couple of clicks. I've used it on dozens of properties without having to trawl through a mountain of Google Analytics data
The beauty of Revive is that it takes a tedious process and not only automates it for you but also gives you the results in visual and easy-to-digest representation so you can glean insights much faster. The additional suggestions of ways to refresh content make the tool immediately actionable, delivering great value.
