Revitalize by Pragli

Vivek Nair
Hi ProductHunt! @doug_safreno and I created Revitalize while working on our company Pragli. As a maker who has previously struggled with managing the emotional rollercoaster of building a company 🎢, I quickly realized that there are no mental health resource directories for makers and remote workers 🙀. I loved different resources such as Headspace and @justinkan's Twitter account, and I wanted a way to easily discover similar resources, tailored to the struggles of makers and remote workers. 👌 Today, we’re excited to announce Revitalize as a curated mental health resource directory for makers and remote workers. 🎉🎉 We have almost 10 mental health categories so far: - 📈Personal Growth - 🌱Employee Growth - 🧘Online Meditation - 👪Group Meditation - 🗺️Therapist Directories - ☎️Hotlines - 🐦Twitter Accounts Visit https://pragli.com/revitalize to check out Revitalize and let us know what you think! Are we missing a category or resource that we should share? 🤔🙏 Best, Vivek
