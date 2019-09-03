Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Revitalize by Pragli

Revitalize by Pragli

Curated mental health resources for makers

Revitalize is a mental health resource directory for makers and remote workers. We split mental health resources by various categories, such as personal growth, online meditation, hotlines, and Twitter accounts.
What is an online office?An online office is a virtual representation of an office - a space where teammates can meet, work together, and bond. Used primarily by or with remote workers, online offices achieve the benefits of an office without physically forcing people to commute to and work in the same space.
Live Avatars with face-api.jsIn this article, I explain how we added live avatars to our app to help teammates feel more present with one another on distributed teams. Pragli is an online office for remote workers. In Pragli, I wanted a way for teammates to feel present together when working, without invading privacy.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Vivek Nair
Vivek Nair
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! @doug_safreno and I created Revitalize while working on our company Pragli. As a maker who has previously struggled with managing the emotional rollercoaster of building a company 🎢, I quickly realized that there are no mental health resource directories for makers and remote workers 🙀. I loved different resources such as Headspace and @justinkan's Twitter account, and I wanted a way to easily discover similar resources, tailored to the struggles of makers and remote workers. 👌 Today, we’re excited to announce Revitalize as a curated mental health resource directory for makers and remote workers. 🎉🎉 We have almost 10 mental health categories so far: - 📈Personal Growth - 🌱Employee Growth - 🧘Online Meditation - 👪Group Meditation - 🗺️Therapist Directories - ☎️Hotlines - 🐦Twitter Accounts Visit https://pragli.com/revitalize to check out Revitalize and let us know what you think! Are we missing a category or resource that we should share? 🤔🙏 Best, Vivek
UpvoteShare