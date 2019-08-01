Reviewhunt Live - Try Cool Products, Get Rewards. $10,500 Campaign Budget for Round 1 - Steemit Today, we are thrilled to introduce our second DApp for HUNT Platform - Reviewhunt, a gateway to tech early-adopters. Meet Reviewhunt - https://review.hunt.town/ If you love trying out cool new products and enjoy being an early-user of products that have the potential to be world famous, Reviewhunt is the right place for you.